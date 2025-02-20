Farmers Seek Creation Of Commodity Boards To Streamline Food Prices

Share

The Federal and State Governments have been urged to, as a matter of urgency, set up Commodity Boards to streamline agricultural produce so that farmers across the country can enjoy good value pricing for their farm crops.

This appeal was made by the Farmers Economic Empowerment Association (FEEMA) at its meeting held in Kisi, Irepo Local Government Area of Oyo State. The event was attended by farmers drawn from Ekiti, Kogi, Kwara, Niger Ogun, Osun and Oyo States.

The farmers’ group, in a resolution jointly signed by its National Chairman, Professor Abubakar AliAgan, Vice-Chairman, Alhaji Adam and Secretary, Mallam Bolakale Sidiq, also called on the Federal Government to establish Special Rural Security Outfits in each State to protect the farmers and ward off any security threat.

The special security outfits, according to the farmers, would be responsible for protection of farmers and the rural communities against invasion by terrorists, as well as fight crop theft and ensure steady growth of agricultural business and peaceful rural life.

To curb incessant clashes between farmers and herdsmen, the Association said: “The Federal and State Governments should set up a panel where aggrieved farmers will report destruction of their farmlands, while mediators should handle compensation.

