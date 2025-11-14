Farmers Protest, Disown Detained Monarchs, Seek Govt’s Intervention

Not less than 10 communities in Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State have disowned two traditional rulers detained at correctional facilities over disputes on land in the agrarian communities.

The residents and farmers of the communities claimed that the traditional rulers, the Olu of Igba Community, Oba Sina Olayele, and Olu of Uloko Agboden, Moses Awonusi Apalara were self-acclaimed and had ceased to be chairmen of the communities.

Armed with placards with different inscriptions including: “Killer gang, Land Grabbers, Criminals Not King”; “Our Able Governor! Curb Tenants/Land Grabbers Excesses”; ‘Iranola Is A Land Grabber, His Killer Gang Almost Killed Ojo Ajisafe”; “Rented Crowd Can’t Undo Family Inheritance With Verified of Court judgements.”

Speaking on the allegation that the Ojo Ajisafe family was an invader in the disputed territory, the spokesman of the protesters, Ademola Ajibade, explained that the traditional ruler detained in a correctional facility was arrested and arraigned for allegedly attacking and injuring a farmer on the head.

Emphasising on the fact that the detainee is not a traditional ruler, they presented a letter written and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bolani Obideyi, addressed to the Chairman, Ondo East Local Government, entitled: Alleged Installation Of Olus By The Yangede Of Epe”.