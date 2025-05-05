Farmers’ Protest: Blame ODIRS For Crisis – Firm

Share

The Vice President of SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited, Mr. David Olijogun, has placed the blame for the ongoing land dispute in the Oluwa Forest Reserve on the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS), following a protest by farmers alleging a forceful takeover of their farmland.

Hundreds of farmers took to the streets on Sunday, blocking the Lagos/Ore Expressway to protest what they described as the destruction of their cocoa plantations by SAO Agro-Allied Services in collaboration with the Ondo State Government.

The farmers, who occupy parts of the Oluwa Forest Reserve (OA3A) in Odigbo Local Government Area, accused the company of carrying out forced evictions and clearing their farms without adequate notice or compensation.

Responding to the protest, Mr. Olijogun denied any wrongdoing, stating that SAO Agro-Allied Services had legally acquired the land from the state government and obtained a Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) in 2021.

He emphasized that the company is not involved in land grabbing and described the protesting farmers as illegal occupants.

“Our firm followed due process in securing allocation from the state government,” Olijogun said.

“We have paid all necessary dues to the state’s coffers and obtained the required documents. The insinuation that we are land grabbers is completely false.”

He further revealed that the company’s former Managing Director, Mr. Ayo Sotinrin, who was recently appointed as the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, officially resigned from SAO Agro-Allied Services on April 7, 2025.

“Linking him to this recent crisis is misleading. These issues date back several years before his appointment,” Olijogun added.

The company said it was participating in a Federal Government-backed initiative to boost oil palm production, which led to the delineation of 100,000 hectares of forest reserves in Ondo State for agricultural use.

SAO Agro-Allied Services, one of the beneficiaries, was allocated 10,000 hectares and has so far invested over N15 billion in oil palm cultivation.

Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Uthama SeelanKandasamy, reaffirmed the company’s legitimacy, stressing that SAO Agro-Allied is an international firm with a clean record. He warned that the unrest was beginning to deter other potential investors from entering the state.

Also weighing in, the Executive Secretary of Red Gold Forum, Chief Henry Oladunjoye, alleged that ODIRS was complicit in the crisis. He accused the agency of double-dealing—collecting taxes from both the company and the farmers, despite the farmers’ alleged illegal occupation of the land.

“The Ondo State government allocated idle forest reserves to investors to support national efforts to boost agriculture,” Oladunjoye stated. “We have paid an average of N40 million annually in taxes and invested heavily in community development, including scholarships and infrastructure. We have 130,000 oil palm trees planted and another 123,000 in nurseries, but our work is now at risk.”

He warned that failure to resolve the conflict could result in the loss of over N6 billion in investments and the disruption of employment for more than 1,000 people.

The company has called on both the Federal Government and Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to urgently intervene in the matter to safeguard investments and restore investor confidence in the state’s agricultural sector.

