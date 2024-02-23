Farmers, Produce Buyers, Consumers Hail Lagos Fresh Food Market

Farmers, produce buyers, and consumers in Lagos have commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for mitigating food scarcity and ensuring food security in the state. Particularly, residents are hailing the state’s Ministry of Agriculture for organising a Fresh Food Fair at its Agro Food Hub located in Idi Oro, Mushin for Lagosians who in- tend to buy foodstuff at affordable prices.

The Food Hub, like others being planned by the state government, was established by the state government as one of the direct answers to food in- security plaguing the country. Billed to be held every Saturday until the end of July 2024, the Fair was organised to create appropriate channels for farmers to assess a decent market and is targeted towards boosting the economy of the state. The food hub was established as one of the direct answers to food insecurity plaguing the country.

The hub was busy with business activities on Saturday as farmers and consumers participated actively in the fair. Speaking during the fair, Mr Dapo Olakulehin, the General Manager of Lagos State Coconut Development Authority, said that the state government had created an enabling environment and good market for farmers to sell their produce through the fresh food fair.

Olakulehin, while assuring the public of quality control, said that there were agriculture officers attached to all the value chains, who do the quality control of all the products on display at the fair, adding also that that the idea of the fair was to bring the farmers who are producing different fresh products in Lagos State to display their agricultural produce. He said: ”As a Lagosian if you buy something costing be- tween N2,000 to N50,000 at the fair using a MoMo account, you get a 10 per cent discount. That is empowerment to the citizens in general.

”If you buy 25kg rice at N26,500, you will get a 10 percent discount if you pay with a MoMo account immediately. The same thing goes for all the items.” Calling on farmers in Lagos State to see the fair as a golden opportunity to seize and participate in, he said it would run for 20 Saturdays. Olakulehin said: ”We have created an enabling environment and a good market for our farmers to sell their produce through the fresh food fair.

The money is being circulated in Lagos; you produce in Lagos and sell in Lagos. That is the idea. ”This fair will be coming up for the next 20 Saturdays; every Saturday till the end of July. Today is the first day; next Saturday, farmers will also be here.” He urged Lagosians to get in touch with the Ministry of Agriculture on how to participate in the fair, so they could bring out their fresh products for display and purchase by residents.