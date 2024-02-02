Farmers, Produce Buyers, Consumers Hail Lagos Fresh Food Fair

Farmers, produce buyers, and consumers in Lagos have commended Gover- nor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for its effort at mitigating food scarcity and ensuring food security in the state. Particularly, residents are hailing the state’s Ministry of Agriculture for organising a food fair at its Agro Food Hub located in Idi Oro, Mushin, for Lagosians, who intend to buy foodstuffs at affordable prices. The Food Hub, like others being planned by the state government, was established by the Sanwo-Olu administration as one of the direct answers to food insecurity and sustainability plaguing the country.

Billed to be held every Saturday until the end of July 2024, the Fair was organised to create appropriate channels for farmers to assess a decent market and is targeted towards boosting the economy of the state. The hub was busy with business activities on Saturday as farmers and consumers participated actively in the fair.

Speaking during the fair, Mr Dapo Olakulehin, the General Manager of Lagos State Coconut Development Authority, said that the state government had created an enabling environment and good market for farmers to sell their produce through the fresh food fair. Olakulehin, while assuring the public of quality control, said that there were agriculture officers attached to all the value chains, who do the quality control of all the products on display at the fair, adding also that that the idea of the fair was to bring the farmers who are producing different fresh products in Lagos State to display their agricultural produce.

He said: ”As a Lagosian if you buy something costing between N2,000 to N50,000 at the fair using a MoMo account, you get a 10 percent discount. That is empowerment to the citizens in general. ”If you buy 25kg rice at N26,500, you will get a 10 percent discount if you pay with a MoMo account immediately. The same thing goes for all the items. Calling on farmers in Lagos State to see the fair as a golden opportunity, seize it, and participate in the fair that he says will run for 20 Saturdays, Olakulehin said: ”We have created an enabling environment and a good market for our farmers to sell their produce through the fresh food fair.

The money is being circulated in Lagos; you produce in Lagos and sell in Lagos. That is the idea. ”This fair will be coming up for the next 20 Saturdays; every Saturday till the end of July. Today is the first day; next Saturday, farmers will also be here,” he said. He urged Lagosians to get in touch with the Ministry of Agriculture on how to participate in the fair, so they could bring out their fresh products for display and purchase by residents. The general manager added that the 20 Saturdays fair would help the public to know that Lagos also produces fresh agricultural produce. ”And because of the 10 percent discount for the consumers, the farmers are sure that people will buy the products they display,” he said.