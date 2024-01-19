Farmers Losing as Crop-Killing Weeds Develop Resistance Against Herbicides

The Midwest and northern plains of the United States are seeing an increase in crop-killing weeds like kochia. This is the latest evidence that weeds are becoming more resistant to pesticides, and businesses like Bayer and Corteva can produce new treatments to combat them. In many cases, weeds are gaining resistance against numerous pesticides, scientists added. In addition to reviewing eight academic papers published since 2021, two dozen farmers, scientists, weed specialists, and business executives testified.

These papers detailed how weeds like giant ragweed, kochia, waterhemp, and others are squeezing outcrops in North Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota as chemicals become less effective. AgbioInvestor, a UK-based company that studies the crop protection industry, claims that over the past 20 years, chemical companies have introduced fewer products and decreased the percentage of income allocated to research and development spending.

Farmers claim that their failing war against weeds is endangering their harvests of grains and oilseeds at a time when growers are facing climate change-related harsh weather and inflation. “Ian Heap, director of the International Survey of Herbicide Resistant Weeds, a network of scientists in over 80 nations that maintains a global database, stated. “We’re in for significant issues over the next 10 years for sure. We are in for a real shake- up,” it added.

The database shows that glyphosate, one of the most widely used herbicides, is less effective against 361 weed species, 180 of which are found in the United States, and damages crops like maize, soy, and sugar beetroots. The most recent significant chemical used in the United States, dicamba, was shown to be resistant to about 21 weed species worldwide in 2017. Environmental organizations contend that farmers ought to use organic weed-control techniques rather than toxic ones.