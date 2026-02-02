‘Farmers, Investors Incurring Losses On Food Price Decline’

Following Federal Government’s food security strategy that resulted to sharp decline in food prices and the notable moderation in food inflation, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has warned that the move is orchestrating troubling trade-off and unintended consequences in the nation’s agriculture.

The CPPE explained that the investors and producers in the agricultural sector were lamenting heavy losses arising from the collapse in prices of key commodities in the country at the moment attributing it to the government’s food security strategy implementation.

According to the CPPE, while consumers have applauded the sharp decline in food prices and the notable moderation in food inflation, the reverse is the case as investors and farmers are suffering from investment losses.

The Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, in a statement made available to the New Telegraph yesterday in Lagos, there is therefore an urgent need to strike a sustainable balance between two critical national objectives: keeping food affordable for consumers while protecting farmers’ incomes and safeguarding investment in agriculture.

According to him, “the welfare gains from cheaper food have been profound and should be acknowledged. However, the cost to farmers and other investors across the agricultural value chain is equally significant and cannot be ignored.

This development presents a major policy dilemma that demands urgent attention. Nigeria can- not afford a policy regime that undermines confidence and discourages investment in agriculture—one of the most strategic sectors of the economy, a major source of livelihoods, and one of the country’s largest employers of labour.

“There is therefore an urgent need for policy recalibration and rebalancing to ensure that farmers remain productively engaged, rural incomes are pro- tected, and investor confidence across the agricultural value chain is sustained—without compromising the equally important objective of keeping food affordable for Nigerian households.”

The CPPE boss pointed out that recent import surges of food crops—especially staples such as rice, maize and soybeans—have caused serious dislocations in the agricultural investment ecosystem. This has inflicted severe hardship on farmers, weakened incentives to produce, and undermined Nigeria’s broader food security objectives.

He stated that although consumers have welcomed the decline in food prices, the longterm consequences are adverse: farmer incomes fall, production declines over time, investment confidence weakens, and the country risks returning to cycles of scarcity and higher prices.

Yusuf noted: “The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) is of the firm view that Nigeria urgently requires a clear, rules-based and marketfriendly Farm Price Stabilisation and Farmer Income Protection Framework.

Such a framework should prevent import-induced price crashes, reduce harvest-time price collapse, discourage distress sales, protect farmer livelihoods, strengthen value chains, and provide stable supply conditions for processors and consumers.