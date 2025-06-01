Farmers/Herders Clashes: Catholic Bishop Advocates Dialogue

Share

The Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev. Jude Arogundade, has called on all levels of government to initiate dialogue between farmers and herders to stem the tide of incessant clashes across the country.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during the celebration of 2025 World Communications Day themed “Share with Gentleness the Hope That Is in Your Hearts” (1 Peter 3:15-16), Bishop Arogundade also berated political officeholders for what he described as the primitive accumulation of wealth.

He condemned the concentration of public resources in the hands of a few, stressing that it is morally wrong for individuals to appropriate for themselves what rightly belongs to the collective.

The bishop urged journalists to expose societal ills and hold government accountable.

“Journalists must never cover up corruption. It is your duty to report the truth and expose those who betray the trust of the people,” he charged.

The bishop decried the growing cases of land grabbing and destruction of farmlands by herders, especially in Ondo State, describing the practice as both intolerable and unjust.

He insisted that no indigenous population should be expected to stand by while their ancestral lands are overrun and livelihoods destroyed.

He urged the government and all relevant stakeholders to engage herders in meaningful dialogue to promote peace and security across the nation.

“A society cannot thrive in chaos. There must be justice and fairness for all,” he said.

Bishop Arogundade also expressed concern over the dominance of Fulani individuals in the leadership of ten out of the nineteen Northern states, claiming that they are not originally indigenous to Nigeria.

According to him, this raises critical questions about equity and the long-term peace of the country.

He emphasized that a peaceful society can only be achieved when justice prevails and when the rights of indigenous communities are protected from external aggression.

Addressing members of the press, he encouraged them to adopt solutions journalism — a reporting style that not only highlights problems but also sheds light on efforts being made to address them.

He said this would help citizens appreciate the positive roles of government and inspire hope.

The bishop concluded with prayers for journalists, asking God to grant them wisdom, courage, and protection as they carry out their noble mission of truth-telling in society.

