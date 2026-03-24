Farmers Bemoan Cocoa Price Drop, Sale Of Assets To Payoff Debts

Some Cocoa Farmers in Cross River and Akwa Ibom have bemoaned the adverse effects of sudden drop in cocoa prices and the selling of assets by some farmers to offset debts.

The farmers, who made the remark while responding to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) survey on the impact of the price drop on farmers, said that the price crash created hardship for them.

They urged farmers not to abandon cocoa farming as it may rebound soon, adding that it was a critical lesson for farmers to imbibe financial discipline and sustainability.

In Cross River, Mr Pascal Keje, state Chairman, Cocoa Farmer Association of Nigeria (CFAN), said the sudden price drop did not affect only the farmers but exporters and licensed buying agents across cocoa-producing communi- ties..

He urged farmers not to abandon cocoa farms even as the price fall offered a critical lesson for farmers on financial discipline and sustainability. Keje noted that cocoa prices had soared in the past two years, enabling many farmers to make significant profits without complaints about the market volatility.

He explained that the recent decline had created economic strain, especially for farmers who collected loans during the boom period and expected prices to remain high. “Business has ups and downs; when prices were high, nobody complained; now prices have dropped, people must adjust.

“During the boom, most of the cocoa farmers especially the younger ones lived lavished lifestyles, carrying women; there were even stories of women who left their husbands for cocoa farmers.

“We noticed that some of the farmers almost became crazy riding bikes recklessly in the villages and even talking down on chiefs; a part of me believes that this crash in price is God’s doing to make us learn,” he said.

Keje said some farmers were now reluctant to maintain their farms because the rising costs of chemicals and labour outweighed returns from current cocoa prices.

He said, ‘’a sachet of pesticide now costs nearly N2,000, making it difficult for farmers to manage farms while cocoa sells for around N3,000 per kilogram.’’

Keje expressed optimism that global prices would re- bound within the next few years. Similarly, Mr Stanley Ndoma, a cocoa farmer in Ikom, confirmed that the price crash had significantly affected livelihoods across cocoa-producing communities.

Ndoma said despite falling cocoa prices, farm inputs such as labour and chemicals remained expensive, worsening the economic burden on farmers. “Many farmers who secured high-interest loans during the cocoa boom now struggle to repay them, following the sudden market decline.