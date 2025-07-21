Three Fulani dignitaries, National President of Miyetti Allah Kauta lore Fulani Socio-cultural Association, Alhaji Dr. Bello, and the secretary, Engr. Salleh Alhassan, speaking during the South West Peace Summit and inauguration of Oyo executives at Iseyin, pleaded with the government to create grazing reserves for herders in their respective States.

The two leaders provided a prophylactic to the farmer-herder crisis, and highlighted its implications on the security and stability of Nigeria and its people.

Bodejo highlighted the great impact that the Fulanis have made on the Nigerian economy and rebuked the common ideology that Fulanis are troublesome people.

“We are here in Oyo to talk to our brothers, speak and discuss with them for them to ensure peaceful coexistence between them and their host communities. We have decided to go around the country and talk to our people on how to live in peace and harmony in their respective communities,” he said

Alhassan urged the government to join them to initiate peaceful coexistence in society by listening to one another and actively fostering unity, as it determines the future of Nigeria.

He emphasized that politicisation, bigotry, and falsehood are the bane of peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

According to him, if the relationship between the farmers and herders is peacefully grounded, they could serve as drivers of growth and social harmony.