Farmer Docked For Alleged Possession Of Pistol In Ibadan

Abubakar Muhammadu, a 38-year-old farmer, was on Wednesday charged in an Iyaganku Magistrate Court in Ibadan for the alleged possession of a locally manufactured pistol that contained one live cartridge.

New Telegraph reports that Muhammadu was arrested by the state police command for possessing a live cartridge without authorization.

He committed the act on February 16 at around 10:00 a.m. in the Akinyele area of Ibadan, according to the prosecution’s attorney, Inspector Femi Omilana, who earlier told the court this information.

Omilana claimed the defendant was unable to provide a credible explanation for why he had a cartridge in his possession.

According to him, the offence is in violation of Oyo State’s 2000 Criminal Laws, Section 428.

To the charge, the defendant entered a not-guilty plea.

The defendant was granted bail in the amount of N100,000 along with two sureties in the same amount by Magistrate G. Oladele.

She adjourned the case till May 23 for mention.