FarmCity Introduces Innovative Model To Combat Food Insecurity

….Through Land Leasing

FarmCity Estate Capital Limited, under the aegis of Kopitar Ltd, has launched a pioneering agricultural model aimed at addressing Nigeria’s food insecurity crisis.

The initiative connects landowners with vetted farmers to lease land for farming at agreed fees and durations, enabling landowners to generate revenue while their properties appreciate in value.

Announcing the model in a statement, Anderson Idoko, Chief Executive Officer of FarmCity Estate, Kopitar Ltd, described it as a transformative approach to land investment.

“We connect landowners to trusted farmers who cultivate the land on their behalf, generating revenue through farming while the land naturally appreciates.

This redefines land investment by combining land banking with sustainable agriculture, offering both land appreciation and annual farm-generated income,” Idoko explained.

The model targets landowners who are not ready to develop their plots immediately, allowing them to earn passive income from farm produce without direct involvement.

FarmCity operates in two rapidly developing areas near Abuja—Karshi and Gwagwalada, chosen for their high potential for land value growth.

The initiative is ideal for land banking, enabling investors to secure land for future development or resale while earning income from agricultural activities.

Beyond financial benefits, the program supports local farmers by providing access to land and resources, fostering job creation and enhancing food security.

Idoko emphasised the transparency of the process, assuring buyers of proper documentation, verifiable land titles, and optional escrow services to ensure confidence in transactions.

“FarmCity is creating a new category of agro-investors who benefit from passive farming profits while contributing to national food security,” Idoko stated.

The model is positioned as a win-win for landowners, farmers, and the broader economy, aligning with efforts to boost agricultural productivity and sustainable land use in Nigeria.

