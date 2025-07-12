Following a high-profile immigration raid at a legal cannabis farm in Southern California on Friday, a farm worker reportedly died from injuries sustained during the operation.

The raid, led by the agent of the United States (U.S.) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) resulted in the arrest of over 200 undocumented migrants and ignited violent confrontations between federal officers and protestors.

The farm, located in Ventura County’s Carpinteria and Camarillo regions — approximately 56 miles northwest of Los Angeles was targeted by federal authorities amid allegations of labour exploitation and human trafficking.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the raid also led to the rescue of 10 children from suspected forced labor conditions.

The United Farm Workers (UFW) labour union confirmed in a statement on X that one of the injured farm workers succumbed to injuries related to Thursday’s raid.

“The worker died of injuries they sustained as a result of yesterday’s immigration enforcement action,” the UFW said.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin clarified that the deceased individual was not in custody and had not been pursued by officers. “This individual climbed onto the roof of a greenhouse and fell 30 feet,” McLaughlin stated.

“Border Patrol agents immediately called for medical evacuation to assist the individual.”

In a significant legal development, U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong issued a court order Friday halting ICE’s controversial “roving patrols” in Los Angeles.

The judge criticized the agency for detaining individuals based solely on racial profiling, language, and place of employment.

“These arrests were being made based upon race alone,” Judge Frimpong ruled, ordering the immediate cessation of immigration stops lacking probable cause or due process protections.

President Donald Trump reignited tensions by condemning protestors involved in violent clashes with ICE officers during the raid.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump described demonstrators as “thugs” and “slimeballs,” accusing them of throwing rocks and bricks at law enforcement vehicles.

“I am giving total authorization for ICE to protect itself, just like they protect the public,” Trump wrote.

“Officers on the receiving end of attacks should arrest these individuals using whatever means are necessary.”

DHS reported that more than 500 protestors attempted to disrupt the enforcement action, with four U.S. citizens now facing charges for allegedly assaulting officers.

Tear gas was deployed, and a $50,000 reward has been offered for the arrest of an individual accused of firing at law enforcement personnel.

Glass House Brands, which operates the raided cannabis farms, issued a statement denying any intentional misconduct.

“We have never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and do not, and have never, employed minors,” the company said.

The farm was quiet Friday as workers gathered to retrieve their belongings and final paychecks. Emotions ran high among family members of the detained.

“We’ve been here since six this morning asking questions, but they’re not giving us any information,” said Saul Munoz, a 43-year-old Colombian whose son was taken into custody. “Bring him back to me, and if it’s time for us to leave, we’ll leave. The truth is, the American dream is no longer the American dream.”

The raid comes amid escalating tensions between federal immigration authorities and Democratic-led California.

Last month, Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops to Los Angeles to quell protests related to immigration enforcement a move California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized as unnecessary and politically motivated.

Despite legal efforts, attempts to have the troops withdrawn have so far been unsuccessful.

As national debate intensifies over immigration policy, labor rights, and the role of federal enforcement, Friday’s fatality has added urgency to calls for greater oversight and reform.