Farinto, Ojo, Adeaga Commission CSDA-Funded School Project In Oyo Community

Former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Barr. Adeniyi Farinto, and the incumbent Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Ademola Ojo, on Wednesday, joined the Chairman of Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency, Hon. Abideen Adetokunbo Adeaga, to commission a block of three classrooms at Iganna Town, Iwajowa Local Government area of the state.

According to a release signed by Alhazan Abiodun Rilwan, the Project Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the agency, the block of classrooms is an education intervention project, funded by the OYCSDA, alongside a motorized borehole, located at Olopele Village, Idiko-Ago, for the people of Tiwalere community in Iganna.

While speaking with newsmen at the event, the Chairman of the agency, Hon. Abideen Adetokunbo Adeaga, appreciated Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for deeming it fit to fund micro-projects across communities in Oyo State, to ameliorate social strains of the people.

He said the block of three classrooms with teachers’ and students’ furniture was designed to be durable, to engender a conducive learning environment.

“We are grateful to our amiable Governor for making this possible today, the Governor would be happy if he were to be here today to see the multitude of people who came to witness the commissioning of the education advancement project.

“He has made available, enough funds for this project, among others in the areas of education, community healthcare centres, water, sanitation and erosion control. We owe him a big commendation”, Adeaga said.

The Chairman of Iwajowa Local Government, Hon. Muritala Oyewumi, also commended Governor Makinde for providing a conducive environment for socio-economic development in Iwajowa and Oyo State in general.

He extended his gratitude to the OYCSDA for coming to the aid of the Tiwalere Community Project Management Committee (CPMC) for the intervention in the education, water and sanitation sectors.

Aside from Ademola Ojo, and Adeniyi Farinto, a former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Michael Adegbite among others, also graced the colourful event.

