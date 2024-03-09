FARIDAH SAGAYA: There’s More Awareness, Growth Potential for Nigerian Tourism

Faridah Sagaya, is a Travel and Tour Consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Angel Style World Travel and Tours Limited, she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her passion for travel, sojourn as tour operator and what the future holds as a Travel and Tour Consultant among other issues

Background

Faridah Sagaya, a Travel and Tour Consultant and Chief Executive Officer of An- gel Style World Travel and Tours Limited, was born in Lagos State. She attended St Saviour’s School, Ikoyi and Federal Government College, Jos. On completion of her secondary school education in Jos, she left for the United Kingdom for advanced level education and thean returned to Nigeria for her university education. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Zoology.

Growing up was fun

She recalls with nostalgia her growing up days, which she describes as quite interesting and fun-filled as she was surrounded by a loving family. ‘‘Growing up in a close knit and loving family – my childhood was filled with lots of extra-curricular activity and fun,’’ she says. Adding, ‘‘we spent most of the time watching musicals and plays, going to the cinema, having picnics at the park, beaches, riding bicycles and lots more.’’

Influenced by my parents

With the support of a loving family, it is not surprising to hear her reveal that she was influenced by both parents. This is as she discloses, ‘‘both parents influenced me in different ways. My mother encouraged us to be responsible at a very early age as she was a teacher and strict disciplinarian. “She ensured we were serious with our schoolwork, at the same time she made us share chores/responsibilities in the home. She also ensured we participated in recreation activities over the weekend and explored Lagos. ‘‘My dad on the other hand, motivated us into believing that we could do absolutely anything we wanted to do with God on our side, all we had to do was to keep at it and not give up. We always had to remember The Little Engine Poem which repeats the mantra ‘I think I can, I think I can I’ve got to reach the top, I’m sure I can I will get there, I simply must not stop’ as it struggles up the hill, eventually succeeding, teaching a child the importance of determination and self-confidence. ‘‘He also encouraged our interest in the arts, foreign language especially French, music, culture and tourism.

Philosophy

Hence, her philosophy, she notes is, ‘‘what is worth doing is worth doing well. So, I always put my best effort into any project I embark on to make a positive change while mentoring and educating the next generation.’’

Passion for Travel

For her, travel has been an innate passion and this can be gleaned from her childhood, where she was born and raised in Lagos and also enjoyed a bit of her family homestead, Kwara State and travel experience at a tender age to other parts of the country and United Kingdom for her education. After her university education, she worked briefly in administration. However, smitten by her passion for travel, she gave it up to pursue fully her passion. ‘‘I worked briefly in Administration. While raising my children, I decided to pursue my passion in tourism and registered for various courses to upskill myself in travel and tourism, also attending tourism events and conferences,’’ she recounts of her sojourn in the world of travel as a professional. Furthermore, ‘‘Anytime I happened to be abroad, I would visit travel shops and was very surprised to find out most if not all travel shops were promoting destinations in Africa but not Nigeria or West African countries. ‘‘I also found most package tours to very many destinations I visited though beautifully packaged, not so exciting. My thought, we could do this for Nigeria as we have so much more to offer; In Nigeria each local government has many exciting activities and lots of hidden gems and treasures.’’

Becoming a travel professional

Her discovery that her beloved country, Nigeria, was missing out of the global tourism market, spurned her decision to turn a travel professional, as she notes, ‘‘I’ll do my bit and I’m sure so many other people like me who have the same vision as I do, will do same, so my sojourn began in the tourism space. ‘‘As a child, when my dad travelled many countries of the world as part of his job, we used to look forward to receiving a postcard, and on his return, lots of interesting souvenirs. My siblings and I always took it in turns to collect the stamps on the postcards to add to our collection as we were stamp collectors; a hobby back then. Those were very interesting times. ‘‘I was exposed to tourism at a very tender age when I attended an international primary school with children from all over the world. As a 10-year-old, I took a look at the map of Nigeria and told my parents I wanted to go to Secondary School in either Maiduguri or Sokoto. ‘‘God bless them, they made it happen for me. I took the Unity School common entrance and was admitted to FGC Maiduguri and FGC Jos. I was extremely excited; the rest is history because I ended up in FGC Jos.

‘‘We had great fun, made great friends from every part of this country and explored the region; we went on school excursions to most of the local governments in Plateau State, Bauchi, the Yankari Games Reserve and Kano and others. ‘‘I realised when in school that Nigeria has so much to offer in tourism that the world is yet to see. My very first trip to Jos was by air, Nigeria Airways when my mother took me to school and guess what, I immediately I wanted to be a Nigeria Air- ways hostess as I saw it as a free ticket to see the world. Subsequent trips were made by train from Iddo Terminus and the school would always book a whole carriage for us; wonderful memories of a lifetime.’’

Areas of focus

For the Ilorin–based Travel Consultant and Tour Operator, she says her area of specialty is Kwara especially in curating experiences in; History and Heritage Tourism: Showcasing the rich history and cultural heritage, which include visits to the Emir’s Palace in Ilorin, and Esie Museum; Cultural Immersion: Immersive experiences in the local culture and traditions of the various ethnic groups in Kwara State and participation in festivals and traditional ceremonies such as the Ilorin Dubar; Adventure tourism: For the teeming youth as we have quite a large population in Kwara State, focusing on adrenaline-pumping activity such as hiking, canopy-walkway, rock climbing, visits to our many waterfalls, introducing watersport and other adventures. Culinary Tourism: Introducing visitors to local delicacies and culinary traditions. This also include visits to the local markets.

Interesting and exciting journey

Looking back, Sagaya, who is elated with the progress she has made in the travel world, describes her journey as, ‘‘interesting and exciting”. Back then in the late nineties when we focused on tourism in the region, we packaged tours to Owu Waterfall, Old Oyo National Park, Esie Museum, Osun/ Osogbo Grove and other sites. ‘‘We went a step further to encourage people to visit from other parts of the country by collaborating/partnering with Skyline, a local airline, that commenced flight operations into both Ibadan and Ilorin Airports from late 1999 until early 2001. ‘‘There wasn’t much awareness on domestic tourism at the time and patronage wasn’t encouraging so we had no choice but to shift our focus to outbound tourism by providing travel services to leisure and corporate clients.’’

Now there is a lot more awareness of tourism and potential for growth

The challenges of the past, especially with regard to people not showing interest in domestic tourism prompted her and other operators to focus on outbound, she says, are fast disappearing as people are now more aware of inbound tourism and its growth potential. Hear her, ‘‘there is a lot more awareness now and potential for growth. There is a growing recognition of the importance of sustainable tourism practices in Nigeria. Efforts to promote eco-tourism, community-based tourism, and conservation initiatives are emerging to protect the environment and support local communities. ‘‘There is a still a need for us to further improve service standards and quality to meet the expectations of international tourists. It would help to have much more government and private sector support in tourism.

Challenges in promoting

Nigeria as a tourist destination On this score, she says, ‘‘we need to work on our visibility, improve infrastructure by making premium sites easily accessible with the provision of affordable transportation, adequate safety and security. ‘‘We as a people most importantly, need to champion the promotion of our dear country by showing off all we have in our individual local areas and opening up the numerous tourist sites by encouraging educational visits especially. Current tourist sites also need regular maintenance.

Award of excellence was a great honour and motivating force

Sagaya was recently honoured with the Award of Excellence (Travel and Tours Personality) in recognition of her contribution to Hospitality and Tourism development in Kwara State. On the award, she notes, ‘‘it was a great honour for me to be recognised and awarded the prestigious, Travels and Tours Personality Award. I appreciate very much the recognition given me and I am definitely motivated to put more effort and time into promoting tourism in Kwara.

Assured future

The future, she says is bright, noting, ‘‘we hope to see a remarkable increase in tours all over the country, heightened interest in Nigeria’s Tourism and to emerge as a major go-to tour specialist for inbound tourists wanting to explore Nigeria’s diverse cultures, cuisine, beautiful countryside and everything else that this great country has to offer.

Advice to aspiring young Nigerian travel entrepreneurs

‘‘Keep at it. The sky is certainly the limit. Always put in your best effort, work hard, be positive and hopeful, remember-Rome was not built in a day.’’

A profitable venture

‘‘The rewards are fair, but the network and goodwill one acquires on this journey is even greater.’’

Grateful to God

‘‘I am grateful to God as I am indeed blessed to have embarked on this journey and I am hopeful for tomorrow.’’