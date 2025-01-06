Farage Defends Musk After UK Grooming Gangs’ Posts

Share

Nigel Farage has defended Elon Musk after the billionaire attacked the UK government’s response to grooming gangs on X, the social media platform he owns.

In a series of posts over several days, Musk suggested Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute gangs and said Home Office minister Jess Phillips “deserves to be in prison”.

It came as the Home Office defended its decision to reject a request for it to lead a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham. The Conservatives and Reform UK have called for a wider national inquiry.

Asked about Musk’s comments yesterday with Laura Kuenssberg, Farage said he had used “very tough terms” but that “free speech was back” on X under his ownership, reports the BBC.

Farage was also pressed on his wider relationship with Musk, who is said to be considering donating money to his Reform party.

