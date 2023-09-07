‘Far From Home’ Star, ‘Carmen’ Welcomes Twins

Popular Nollywood actress, Elma Mbadiwe who is also called Carmen in the exciting movie she starred in “ Far From Home” has become a mother as she welcomes a set of twins with her husband.
Taking to her Instagram page, Carmen announced the good news of her childbirth with fans and colleagues.
In her post, she hinted that she gave birth to her kids in July. Although, she had kept a tight lid on the news.
She also shared photos of the kids’ feet on her Instagram page and detailed that her pregnancy journey has been a phase she loved.
Elma Mbadiwe wrote; “28.07.23. Love, that turned into little bleeps, that turned into flutters, then kicks. Now loud cries and tiny feet.
“Loved every phase. I love getting to know you. I love who I’m becoming
(a tired, tired mom)
This joy. This happiness. These miracles. Thank you, God.”