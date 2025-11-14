FAO Reaffirms Commitment To Climate Resilience Projects To Boost Agric

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has reaffirmed its commitment to restoring degraded ecosystems and strengthening livelihoods across Africa’s drylands.

This follows the launch of the Scaling-Up Resilience in Africa’s Great Green Wall Area (SURAGGWA) project in Abuja, recently. FAO Representative in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Hussein Gadain, said the initiative is supported by the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

He said it aims to promote climatesmart agriculture and sustainable land use practices across eight countries within the Great Green Wall region.

He said the project would be implemented in collaboration with the National Agency for the Great Green Wall (NAGGW), the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), and the Agro-Climatic Resilience in SemiArid Landscape project.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Environment and relevant commissions will provide oversight, while FAO will lead implementation alongside ministries, technical agencies, and development partners.

Gadain explained that each participating country will establish a Country Implementation Unit for dayto-day coordination, with FAO providing technical support and guidance.

He added that at the regional level, a Programme Steering Committee will operate under the Pan-African Agency of the Great Green Wall (PAGGW) to ensure strategic alignment and coordination.

The initiative will also establish National Steering Committees in all eight countries; Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, and Senegal to monitor project delivery. Minister of Environment, Mr Balarabe Lawal, said the SURAGGWA project was a step in the right direction toward restoring degraded lands and promoting low-emission value chains.

He said the project reflected the Federal Government’s determination to build a greener, safer, and more prosperous Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Lawal explained that Nigeria remained the largest beneficiary, with about 1.9 million people expected to benefit directly from interventions promoting climate resilience and inclusive green growth.

He emphasised that collective action among government agencies, civil society, and private partners was crucial to transforming the Great Green Wall into a symbol of resilience and hope.

Earlier, Director-General of the NAGGW, Dr Yusuf Bukar, commended FAO for its leadership, noting that SURAGGWA aligns perfectly with Nigeria’s restoration and livelihood improvement mandate.