FAO: Nigeria Ranks 4th On Global Turmeric Production

India has maintained its position as the world’s largest producer of turmeric, accounting for an overwhelming majority of global output in 2023, according to new data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The FAOSTAT 2023 Global Turmeric Production Report shows that India produced approximately 1.16 million tonnes of turmeric last year — far ahead of China, the secondlargest producer, which recorded 95,000 tonnes.

Myanmar ranked third with 48,000 tonnes, while Nigeria emerged as Africa’s leading producer and the fourth-largest globally, with 38,000 tonnes.

Other key producers include Bangladesh (35,000 tonnes), Nepal (30,000 tonnes), Indonesia (27,000 tonnes), and Thailand (25,000 tonnes). Ethiopia, Kenya, and Tanzania also made the top 15, with outputs of 21,000 tonnes, 19,000 tonnes, and 17,500 tonnes respectively.

Nigeria’s strong showing reflects the growing importance of turmeric cultivation across several regions, particularly in states like Kaduna, Kano, and Niger, where smallholder farmers have embraced the crop for its high market value and demand in both food and pharmaceutical industries.

Experts say the expanding global market for turmeric — driven by its use in natural medicine, cosmetics, and culinary applications — presents significant economic opportunities for producing countries, especially those in Africa seeking to diversify agricultural exports.

With global consumption continuing to rise, the FAO encouraged countries to invest in post-harvest processing, quality control, and export infrastructure to maximize value and competitiveness in the spice trade.