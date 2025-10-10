FAO, Nigeria Partner On Livestock Disease-Free Zones

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Nigeria’s Ministry of Livestock Development (FMLD) are deepening their partnership to transform Nigeria’s livestock sector, with a major focus on establishing disease-free zones that will safeguard animal health and unlock new trade opportunities.

At a high-level meeting in Rome, FAO Director-General Dr. QU Dongyu and Nigeria’s Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar, explored strategic interventions aimed at strengthening the country’s livestock systems.

Central to their discussions were plans to reinforce animal health infrastructure, expand disease surveillance networks, improve feed and fodder production, and promote breed improvement programs. Mukhtar emphasized the importance of disease-free zones as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s livestock transformation agenda.

“Establishing disease-free zones is central to our livestock transformation agenda. It will not only safeguard animal health but also position Nigeria as a credible player in regional and global livestock trade,” he said.

The partnership will also focus on revitalizing grazing reserves, adopting climatesmart livestock practices, and enhancing capacities across the livestock value chain. These interventions are designed to boost productivity, improve food security, and enhance the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians who depend on livestock for income and nutrition.