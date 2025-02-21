FAO: FPI Decline Due To Lower Sugar, Vegetable Oil, Meat Prices

Share

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Food Price Index (FFPI) averaged 124.9 points in January 2025, down 2.1 points (1.6 per cent) from its revised December level.

Decreases in the price indices for sugar, vegetable oils and meat more than offset increases in those for dairy products and cereals. The overall index was 7.3 points (6.2 per cent) higher than its corresponding level one year ago, however, it remained 35.3 points (22.0 per cent) below the peak reached in March 2022.

The FAO Cereal Price Index averaged 111.7 points in January, up 0.3 points (0.3 per cent) from December but still 8.2 points (6.9 per cent) below its year-earlier level.

Wheat export prices dropped very slightly in January, with little movements during the month. While weak import demand, leading to slow export sales from several major exporters, weighed on prices, tighter supplies in the Russian Federation and mixed winter crop conditions in parts of the European Union, the Russian Federation and the United States of America provided support.

World maize prices increased in January, surpassing their one-year-earlier levels for the first time in two years. Upward price pressure stemmed from seasonally tight supplies, unfavourable conditions in Argentina as planting finished, slow progress in Brazil’s main crop (safrinha), along with revised, lower maize production and stock forecasts in the United States of America.

Among other coarse grains, world prices of sorghum and barley increased, although the rise for barley was only marginal.

Meanwhile, the FAO All Rice Price Index declined by 4.7 per cent in January, as ample exportable supplies and competition among exporters continued to exert downward pressure on prices.

The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index averaged 153.0 points in January, down 9.1 points (5.6 per cent) from the previous month, yet it remained 24.9 per cent above its level a year ago.

The decline was mainly driven by lower world palm and rapeseed oil prices, while soy and sunflower oil quotations remained stable.

After rising for seven consecutive months, international palm oil prices declined from multi-year highs, largely due to demand rationing, while rapeseed oil prices contracted moderately in early 2025.

By contrast, soy and sunflower oil quotations stayed steady; they were supported, respectively, by concerns over unfavourable weather in parts of South American soybean-producing countries and robust global import demand.

The FAO Meat Price Index* averaged 117.7 points in January, down 1.7 points (1.4 per cent) from December, while remaining 8.9 points (8.1 per cent) above its level a year ago.

