FAO Food Price Index Dips Amid Higher World Cereal Quotations

The benchmark for world food commodity prices fell in December compared to the previous month, as declines in dairy product, meat and vegetable oil quotations more than offset increases in those for cereals and sugar, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has reported recently.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in the international prices of a set of globally-traded food commodities, averaged 124.3 points in December, down 0.6 per cent from November and 2.3 per cent from its level a year ago.

For the whole of 2025, the index averaged 127.2 points, 4.3 per cent higher than its average in 2024, as higher world prices for vegetable oils and dairy products outweighed declines in cereal and sugar quotations.

The FAO Cereal Price Index in December increased by 1.7 from November, buoyed by renewed concerns over Black Sea wheat export flows, robust import demand for maize, strong domestic ethanol production in both Brazil and the United States of America, and higher prices across all rice market segments.

For 2025 as a whole, the Cereal Price Index averaged 4.9 percent below its 2024 level, marking its third consecutive annual decline and the lowest annual average since 2020.

The FAO All Rice Price Index averaged 35.2 per cent below its 2024 level, reflecting ample exportable supplies, intense competition among exporters, and reduced purchases by some Asian importing countries.

The FAO Vegetable Oil Price Index in December fell by 0.2 per cent from November to a six-month low, as declines in world prices of soy, rapeseed and sunflower oils more than offset increases in palm oil quotations.

Across 2025, the Index averaged 17.1 per cent higher than in 2024, marking a three-year high amid tight global supplies. The FAO Meat Price Index dipped by 1.3 per cent from its revised November value but remained 3.4 per cent above its December 2024 value, with prices down across all meat categories, particularly bovine and poultry.

For the entire 2025, the Index averaged 5.1 per cent above its 2024 level, supported by strong global import demand and heightened market uncertainty linked to animal disease outbreaks and geopolitical tensions.

World bovine and ovine meat prices increased, while those for pig and poultry meats declined. The FAO Dairy Price Index declined by 4.4 per cent from November, led by a sharp drop in butter prices driven by seasonally higher cream availability in Europe.

For 2025, the Index averaged 13.2 per cent above its 2024 level, underpinned by strong global import demand and limited exportable supplies earlier in the year.