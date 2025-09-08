Fanwo Urges Ododo Grassroots Assistants To Propagate Govt’s Policie

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, has charged the Ododo Grassroots Assistants across Mopamuro to deepen sensitization of the people on government policies and programs, saying the Governor is “GYB’s best gift to Kogi State”.

He called on the grassroots assistants to lead the mobilization for support of Governor Ododo’s policies, insisting that Mopamuro is beginning to see the “landmark signature of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo”. He said: “Massive work is about to commence at the College of Education (Technical), Mopa.

“This is a demonstration of the commitment of the Governor to the development of Mopamuro Local Government and Kogi State as a whole whole. “The Mopa Township Road is ongoing and we are expecting more good news in the educational sector in Mopamuro before the end of the year.

“I urge you all to propagate all these good works and also support the Governor and all officials of the Government at all levels.” In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Cultural Integration, Moses Sunday David, thanked the commissioner for appointing over 20 grassroots assistants across Mopamuro, saying the gesture is the first in the history of Mopamuro by any appointed official of government.