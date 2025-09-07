Fanwo Charges Ododo Grassroots Assistants To Propagate Gov’s Achievements

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, has urged Ododo Grassroots Assistants in Mopamuro to intensify sensitization efforts on government policies and programs, describing Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo as “GYB’s best gift to Kogi State.”

Fanwo, who spoke during a meeting with the assistants, said Mopamuro has already begun to feel the impact of the governor’s leadership through ongoing and planned projects.

“Massive work is about to commence at the College of Education (Technical), Mopa. This demonstrates the governor’s commitment to the development of Mopamuro Local Government and Kogi State as a whole. The Mopa Township Road is ongoing, and we expect more good news in the education sector before the year ends. I urge you to propagate these achievements and support the governor and other government officials at all levels,” he stated.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Cultural Integration, Hon. Moses Sunday David, commended the commissioner for appointing over 20 grassroots assistants in Mopamuro, describing it as unprecedented. He charged them to remain loyal and dedicated to supporting the governor’s vision.

Similarly, the group’s coordinator, Hon. Dare Elega, thanked the commissioner for the initiative and the prompt payment of salaries, stressing that the gesture has motivated the assistants to effectively carry out their duties.

The meeting was attended by top state and local government officials.

In a related engagement, Fanwo met with All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Chairmen in Mopamuro, where he expressed appreciation for their unwavering support for Governor Ododo. He urged them to remain steadfast, describing Ododo as “a star governor serving with integrity and humility.”

“As party chairmen, I am sure you are proud of what our governor is doing. Today, you can point to projects in our local government. Let us continue to support him and Mr. President as they lead us to the promised land,” Fanwo said.

Responding, Ward 03 Chairman, Mr. Ojo Folorunsho, reaffirmed the chairmen’s support for the governor, noting that his developmental projects and welfare programs have made the APC stronger in Mopamuro. He added that opposition parties would struggle to remain relevant beyond 2026.

At a separate meeting with Ward Special Assistants, Fanwo urged them to mobilize massively for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

“As ward special assistants, you are representatives of His Excellency. The CVR exercise is another opportunity for you to prove your worth by ensuring Mopamuro delivers strong numbers,” he said.