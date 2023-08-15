New Telegraph

August 15, 2023
Fans Worried Over Actress Queeneth Hilbert Cryptic Post

Nollywood actress, Queeneth Hilbert has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram page, which got her fans worried about her current condition.

The screen goddess revealed on her Instagram page that she hasn’t been happy in a long time and doesn’t know where to find happiness.

She, however, begs for help as she can’t hold on any longer and is losing it.
Her disturbing post has attracted diverse reactions from fans.
Taking to her page, Queeneth Hilbert wrote, “I have a lot to say or to post right now but I will let it slide.

I’ve never been happy for a long time now and I don’t know where to find it.

“Please someone talk to me I’m losing it. Don’t even know who to confide in”.

