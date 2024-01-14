Fans Won’t Accept Your Retirement, Charly Boy Tells Terry G

Legendary Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has reacted to Terry G’s retirement from music.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Terry G announced he was quitting music via his Instagram page on Saturday, January 13.

Reacting to Terry G’s retirement, Charley Boy in a post via his Instagram page disclosed that fans won’t accept Terry G’s retirement from the music industry.

READ ALSO:

According to him, a meeting was already being held in respect of Terry G’s retirement.

Charly Boy wrote in Pidgin, “Terry G, why naah? Who make u vex Abegi?

“People dey hold meeting on top dis ur announcement. Guys no go gree ooo.”