Fans Won’t Accept Your Retirement, Charly Boy Tells Terry G

Legendary Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has reacted to Terry G’s retirement from music.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that Terry G announced he was quitting music via his Instagram page on Saturday, January 13.
Reacting to Terry G’s retirement, Charley Boy in a post via his Instagram page disclosed that fans won’t accept Terry G’s retirement from the music industry.
READ ALSO:
- Charly Boy Slams Arts Minister Over Visit To Ailing Actor, Zack Orji
- Charly Boy Speaks On Call For Coup In Nigeria
- Charly Boy Sends Strong Message To Obidient As Tribunal Sets Judgment Date
According to him, a meeting was already being held in respect of Terry G’s retirement.
Charly Boy wrote in Pidgin, “Terry G, why naah? Who make u vex Abegi?
“People dey hold meeting on top dis ur announcement. Guys no go gree ooo.”