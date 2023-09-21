Fans to Win Decoders at GOtv Boxing Night 29

Flykite Production, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have assured the fans of cracking boxing bouts and gifts galore at GOtv Boxing Night 29, which will take place on September 24

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the organisers said fans at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, venue of the show, stand a chance of winning GOtv decoders

“In addition to a cracking line- up of bouts, fans at the venue will get the opportunity to win GOtv decoders, courtesy of the sponsors. The decoders will be won through lucky dips in between fights,” the statement said.

Six mouthwatering bouts are scheduled for the night, including a female national cruiserweight title bout between Celina ‘Pretty Assassin’ Agwu and Bolatito ‘Black Tito’ Oluwole.