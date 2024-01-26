Fans Score Big With Goldberg, Life Beer

Across Nigeria and beyond, AFCON 2023 has become an unforgettable experience, thanks to the epic partnership of Goldberg, Life Beer, and Zagg Energy Malt Drink. From electrifying viewing centres to fantasy league battles and a shower of prizes, the tournament has been a non-stop celebration for fans and loyal Nigerian Breweries Plc customers.

On every match day, Goldberg’s official viewing centres like Whispers Bar in Abeokuta and Farm City in Lekki, Lagos have seen passionate football fans and consumers enjoy the best moments of the matches. “This is more than just a game,” declares Aisha Bakare, a fan who scored big with a beautiful prize during the last group match, “it’s a homecoming!” But the magic spills beyond these venues.

Goldberg’s #OmoluabiG- ameOn and #NaijaGame- On buzz with pre-match predictions has enjoyed massive views and engagement from enthusi- astic fans and consumers. Fuelled by the refreshing coolness of Life Continental Beer, the selected live viewing centres across Onitsha, Aba and Port Harcourt have also been a beehive of activities. Life Continental Beer adds a touch of cool with activations like the “Naija Penalty Challenge,” while Zagg’s on-ground games and social media buzz keep the fervour high.