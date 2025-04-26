Fans Recommend Kadara As Ideal Song For Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter’s Wedding

Share

Nigerian artiste Neo Phlames has turned to social media in a bid to secure an invitation from actress Iyabo Ojo to perform his hit love song Kadara at the final leg of her daughter Priscilla’s much anticipated wedding in Tanzania.

With two cleverly crafted videos circulating across TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, the singer blends humor and heartfelt appeal to capture the attention of both his growing fan base and the popular movie star.

In the first clip, Neo Phlames dressed in traditional agbada addresses Iyabo Ojo directly:

“Aunty Iyabo, please invite me to perform at my younger sister Priscilla’s wedding in Tanzania. I already have my agbada ready and I’ll even pay for my flight ticket,” he says with a wry smile. “Let me bring that energy to Priscilla’s wedding – I assure you; the Tanzanians will love it.”

The second video finds him mimicking Ojo’s signature hair bonnet and glasses, lamenting why he wasn’t invited to the earlier ceremonies in Lagos before wowing the crowd with his vocals.

Fans have enthusiastically taken up the call, tagging Iyabo Ojo across all platforms with the hashtag #InviteNeoToTanzania.

While Neo Phlames has yet to receive a response from Iyabo Ojo herself, the campaign has ignited spirited support online. Followers comment on the song’s growing appeal— “I hear Kadara at every wedding now,” and “Priscilla’s wedding needs this vibe,” are among the messages flooding his mentions. Industry observers note that such viral social media pushes are increasingly effective in bridging the gap between artistes and high-profile opportunities.

Kadara, which loosely translates to “destiny” in Yoruba, has enjoyed steady airplay since its release, earning plaudits for its sincere lyrics and smooth production. The track is fast becoming a staple at weddings across Nigeria and in the diaspora.

