Boluwatife Balogun, the 14-year-old son of Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid, is already stepping into the limelight after sharing a preview of his debut rap single on X.

New Telegraph reports that the clip of his debut single was shared on late Saturday night, which quickly went viral, amassing over one million views within hours.

The short teaser features Boluwatife confidently delivering sharp, rhythm-driven verses over a smooth hip-hop beat.

His lyrics reference industry legends while boldly declaring “zero competition,” a line that resonated with many fans who praised his self-assured tone and early artistic flair.

READ ALSO:

Social media reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with fans noting his poise, lyrical delivery, and the uncanny resemblance to his father’s laid-back charisma. Many hailed the teenager’s performance as a promising sign of another generation of musical talent emerging from one of Afrobeats’ most iconic families.

Though no official release date has been announced, the preview marks Boluwatife’s first public foray into music, a move that has sparked excitement and curiosity about what’s next for the young artist.

Critics and fans alike have described the snippet as both refreshing and symbolic of Nigeria’s evolving music scene, where hip-hop and Afrobeats influences continue to merge seamlessly.

If this early reception is any indication, Boluwatife Balogun may soon carve out his own identity in the industry, not just as Wizkid’s son, but as one of Nigeria’s most promising young voices.