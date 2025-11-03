What was billed as an electrifying night of Afrobeats at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu State, turned into chaos for many fans, as poor security, overcrowding, and reports of theft and harassment overshadowed Davido’s concert on Saturday, November 1.

The concert allegedly attracted over 40,000 people, nearly twice the venue’s 20,000 capacity, resulting in confusion and safety concerns.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido announced that his “5ive Tour” would return to Nigeria, with performances scheduled across several cities, including Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Ibadan, and Lagos.

The tour began in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, on October 26, continued in Yola, Adamawa, on October 29, and made its third stop in Enugu on November 1.

It is expected to conclude with two more shows, Ibadan on November 9 and Lagos on December 25.

While previous stops reportedly went smoothly, the Enugu leg drew widespread criticism after attendees described scenes of overcrowding, harassment, weak crowd control, and security lapses.

Fans took to TikTok and X to share distressing accounts, alleging gate breaches, theft of valuables, and inadequate security presence throughout the night.

Most of the complaints emerged on Sunday, as concertgoers posted videos and eyewitness accounts of their experiences.

Several attendees said the concert, which was scheduled to start at 4 p.m., saw the headline act arrive around 3 a.m. — a nearly 12-hour delay that heightened frustration and raised questions about safety and event management.

A TikTok user, #adis_beautification, recounted how ticketless fans gained entry after security broke down, “None of them were wearing the tag.”

“Those without a ticket entered; the gate was broken, and the security guards weren’t at the gate. The security personnel did a terrible job. Touts entered. They used razor blades to tear bags,” she said.

Expressing fear for her safety, she added, “So does it mean if we go to a concert, our safety is not guaranteed? The number of girls who were robbed was a lot. Unfortunately, my phone was stolen.”

Another attendee, #hairz_by_steph, described the concert as unsafe, alleging incidents of harassment and theft.

“They were pressing girls’ breasts and buttocks. A guy behind me was rock-hard,” she said. “I lost my nails; the crowd was too much. Everybody was just entering.”

She said she arrived at 8 p.m., expecting the show to start soon after, but was shocked when Davido appeared hours later. “The event was supposed to start at 4 p.m., but Davido only arrived at 3 a.m. People were entering without tags. A guy was walking around me, looking for something tangible to take from me,” she said.

“The stampede was real—gates were forced down, people were falling over each other, and security completely broke down,” she added.

Inside the venue, she said the conditions worsened. “The heat and suffocation intensified; we had to move back toward the fence for air. That’s how people die in crowds. We stayed until about 2:30 a.m., but the wait was not worth the risk.”

Across multiple social media platforms, users condemned the event organisers for what they called a lack of crowd control and safety planning. Many questioned how thousands of people without tickets gained entry.

As of press time, neither Davido nor the event organisers had issued an official statement addressing the complaints.