Lola Omotayo Okoye, wife of music star Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P of the defunct P-Square duo, has set tongues wagging online following the birthday message she shared in his honour.

The entrepreneur and mother of two took to her Instagram page to celebrate the singer, posting his photo alongside a message filled with prayers, warm wishes, and words of encouragement.

While many acknowledged the note as thoughtful, others felt it carried an unexpectedly formal tone for a birthday tribute from a spouse.

What quickly became the centre of attention was Lola’s choice of words. Rather than referring to Peter as her husband, she described him as “the father of our beautiful children” while tagging his official handle.

The absence of terms such as “husband” or “partner” immediately caught the attention of social media users.

Soon after the post went live, fans flooded the comment section with questions and speculations, with some suggesting that the wording hinted at possible tension, while others dismissed the reactions as overanalysis of a personal message.

Despite the online chatter, neither Lola nor Mr P has addressed the speculation surrounding the post.