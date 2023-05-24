Fans Reacts As Funke Akindele Speaks On Depression

The fans of prolific Nollywood actress and movie producer, Funke Akindele have taken to their Twitter handles to express concern after Funke’s shared an important message on depression.

The award-winning movie star on Wednesday took to her verified Twitter handle to share a deep message on the reality of depression and how important it is to be kind to others.

The mother of two urged her fans not to trade their happiness with anything but be human in all they do and also advised them to take risks and be grateful for success and victory.

She said “Depression is real. Pls, be kind to others. Yes, don’t trade your happiness with anything but still be humane in all you do.

“We are all on a journey in this world. Be conscious!! Be aware!! Share!!! Make peace!!! Take risks and be grateful for success and victory. Yet be AWARE!!! Love! Forgive! Stay happy!!!” Funke Akindele tweeted.

Following this, Many took to her comment section to express concern about her tweet, hoping that she is fine and healthy.

One Tonitoni tweeted, “Hope you are doing fine, Funke? Pls, be fine o… Be free to discuss with trustworthy folks if you need to unburden.

Be fine”

One Dreychino tweeted, “Big mummy… I hope you are fine. I will hope we need you to be strong for us! Keep loving you ma”