Fans Reacts As Ebuka Reveals Most Difficult Year Of His Life

Renowned Media Personality and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has thrilled his fans as he narrated the most difficult year of his life.

Speaking during an interactive session with fans and followers on his verified X handle, the reality TV show host who rose to prominence in 2006 shared details of how he cried his eyes out in 2012.

Ebuka revelation is coming after he shared his emotional journey and struggle with mental health.

He also spoke on the claims of how people had believed that he had no difficulties.

According to him, he has mental health problems just like everyone else.

However, when asked which year had been the most difficult for him, in response, Ebuka said 2012 had been the worst for him, stressing that it was the most agonizing year of his life.

Ebuka tweeted: “2012. Cried more in that year than my entire conscious life combined”.

Ebuka’s revelation has caused a stir online…

Buikem wrote, “Ebuka give us a full thread about it, please. I really care to know

Dr. Elder wrote, “We thank God you survived it, bro”.

Eagle wrote, “What made you cry more then”.

Bullet Proof wrote, “Why”.

Lambo Bedroom wrote, “And now it ended in praise, people don’t know what someone is going through until they say it. I’m here to tell you congratulations on your wins so far and more are coming.”

Big Jessica wrote, “That’s life when it’s about to hit you in the face, Gosh. Thank God it’s all over, mine was last year including my mom”.

Be International wrote, “Thank God it’s all now in the past”.