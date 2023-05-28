Fans React As Tiwa Savage Rides On Bike In Brazil (Video)

Grammy-award sensational singer, Tiwatope Savage, popularly known by her stage name as Tiwa Savage has left tongues wagging on social media as she rides on a bike in a South American country, Brazil.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 43-year-old singer shared a heartwarming experience of when she explored Favela slum areas on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro on a bike ride.

“Took a ride to the favela, “te amo Brazil” ❤️,” she wrote while sharing some photos and a video.

This caused a stir as many including, celebrities, fans and followers took to her comment section to react.

poco_lee: “And i sabi Ride bike ooo .”

blaqbonez: “Definitely would need to learn how to be an okada man.”

official_tfo: “The second slide, Brazil looks like a random street in Mushin.”

jiganbabaoja: “If na me I go March brake and enjoy myself jeje.”

a.o.v._blax: “Imagination wan kill me I dey see myself as the bike man Mama come hold me like that Omo everywhere go scatter sha .”

iam_sir_michael: “Hope when u return to Lag, you’ll give our Okada riders this lifetime privilege by hugging them from behind the way u passionately hugged that Brazilian Okada rider .”

