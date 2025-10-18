Fans React As Tim Godfrey Features Oxlade In New Single

The song’s release has generated buzz on social media, with fans sharing their thoughts on the collaboration.

Godfrey’s announcement on Instagram showcased a snippet of the song’s video, directed by Ella Raaye, and encouraged fans to “RUN IT UP”.

While some praise the musical fusion, others express concerns about Oxlade’s past controversy.

A fan online questioned the decision to work with Oxlade, suggesting that other artists like Moses Bliss could have delivered better results.

He emphasised that gospel music should be inspired by God and that Oxlade’s involvement compromises the spirituality of the genre.

He wrote: “There’s nothing Oxlade did here that Moses Bliss or others won’t execute even better! And don’t tell me it’s about audience reach, Moses Bliss has as much or more audience! This na just a pure busybody, or trying to use unnecessary controversy to push your career.

“Music is spiritual, gospel music is most spiritual. The Inspirations should be from God, the artists are called ministers, their songs should be ministrations. Ministrations from God CANNOT come through a vessel that’s not grounded in Christ; you can’t hear God if you’re not grounded in his words. Whatever Oxlade delivered is NOT inspiration from God, which takes away the spirituality and the whole idea behind gospel music. And you as a minister who knows this and still goes ahead to collaborate, is just wrong. Call it judgment, but trust me that’s what our dear minister is looking for from this controversy”.

Another user expresses skepticism about Tim Godfrey’s motives, alleging that he’s using gospel music as a disguise for personal gain.

The user wrote: “Y’all still see this one as a gospel minister??? Lol person wey dey disguise under gospel dey run him business. So you want to tell me you were led by the Holy Spirit on this one too? Lmao”.