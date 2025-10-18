Fans React As Tim Godfrey Features Oxlade In New Single

Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey, on Saturday, announced the release of his new song, “Infinity,” featuring Afrobeats superstar Oxlade.
Saturday Telegraph reports that the new song has, however, sparked controversy among fans and the Christian community following his choice of singer.
The collaboration combines Godfrey’s spiritual intensity with Oxlade’s smooth vocals, blending gospel lyrics with Afrobeats rhythm.
“With God, Nothing is impossible. My God is capable. Call am, He’s reachable. Who remembers where and what year the second picture was taken?
“INFINITY X @oxladeofficial OUT NOW! RUN IT UP”, he wrote.
Oxlade’s involvement in a s3x tape scandal in 2022 has led to mixed reactions, with some questioning the decision to collaborate with him.
Despite this, Godfrey’s bold move reflects his willingness to push creative boundaries and redefine gospel music.
The song’s release has generated buzz on social media, with fans sharing their thoughts on the collaboration.
Godfrey’s announcement on Instagram showcased a snippet of the song’s video, directed by Ella Raaye, and encouraged fans to “RUN IT UP”.
While some praise the musical fusion, others express concerns about Oxlade’s past controversy.
A fan online questioned the decision to work with Oxlade, suggesting that other artists like Moses Bliss could have delivered better results.
He emphasised that gospel music should be inspired by God and that Oxlade’s involvement compromises the spirituality of the genre.
He wrote: “There’s nothing Oxlade did here that Moses Bliss or others won’t execute even better! And don’t tell me it’s about audience reach, Moses Bliss has as much or more audience! This na just a pure busybody, or trying to use unnecessary controversy to push your career.
“Music is spiritual, gospel music is most spiritual. The Inspirations should be from God, the artists are called ministers, their songs should be ministrations. Ministrations from God CANNOT come through a vessel that’s not grounded in Christ; you can’t hear God if you’re not grounded in his words. Whatever Oxlade delivered is NOT inspiration from God, which takes away the spirituality and the whole idea behind gospel music. And you as a minister who knows this and still goes ahead to collaborate, is just wrong. Call it judgment, but trust me that’s what our dear minister is looking for from this controversy”.
Another user expresses skepticism about Tim Godfrey’s motives, alleging that he’s using gospel music as a disguise for personal gain.
The user wrote: “Y’all still see this one as a gospel minister??? Lol person wey dey disguise under gospel dey run him business. So you want to tell me you were led by the Holy Spirit on this one too? Lmao”.
In contrast, thegospelmentality urges caution, emphasising that only God knows the intentions and approvals behind the collaboration.
He wrote: “Let us don’t judge in cases like this o, because you aren’t there when God told him to do this collabo. If God approved it, who are you to say no? And if God don’t approve, no do Wetin God no send you oo…As music ministers prioritise doing the will of God.”