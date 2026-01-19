The AFCON 2025 final served up drama, controversy, and a moment many fans see as pure footballing justice, as Senegal edged hosts Morocco in extra time.

After a tense evening, the Teranga Lions emerged victorious, prompting fans to declare that “football won” as Senegal survived the late chaos to lift the trophy.

Drama, Controversy As Mané’s Calm Leadership Shine In Final

The AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco was tightly contested from the first whistle, with both sides cancelling each other out in a cautious, tactical battle.

Clear chances were few, though Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made several crucial saves, including a first-half one-on-one stop to deny Iliman Ndiaye.

READ ALSO:

Senegal thought they had broken the deadlock late in normal time, only for the goal to be disallowed for a controversial foul in the buildup, sparking frustration among players and staff.

The drama escalated moments later when VAR awarded Morocco a penalty deep into stoppage time. Furious, Senegal’s players briefly walked off in protest, but captain Sadio Mané calmly convinced his teammates to return and complete the match.

The decision ultimately proved decisive, as Édouard Mendy saved Brahim Díaz’s audacious Panenka, forcing extra time. In the 94th minute, Pape Gueye struck from the edge of the box to seal a memorable Senegalese victory.

“Football Won” Trends As Fans React To Senegal’s Triumph

After the final whistle, social media erupted in celebration, with fans flooding X to hail Senegal’s resilience and character.

The phrase “Football won” quickly trended, alongside the pointed claim that “corruption lost,” reflecting widespread anger over what many saw as favorable refereeing decisions for the host nation throughout the tournament.

Supporters pointed to Morocco’s controversial penalty shootout win over Nigeria and earlier decisions against Cameroon, arguing that Senegal’s victory felt like justice.

One fan wrote, “Football won, against corruption. Congratulations Senegal.” While debates over officiating will continue, Senegal’s composure under pressure, combined with Gueye’s stunning winner, ensured the AFCON 2025 final will be remembered long after the arguments fade.