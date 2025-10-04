Fans React As Regina Daniels Posts Husband’s Bathroom Video

Nollywood actress and wife of billionaire Senator Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, has stirred up conversation on social media after sharing a controversial bathroom post that quickly went viral.

The video, which seemed to have been recorded around 5:30 am, showed Nwoko entering a restroom where Daniels had already set up a camera to create content. As he began to urinate, the actress continued filming, strategically covering his privates with her body and the word “Mine” written across the screen.

What shocked viewers even more was her choice of background audio — a Nollywood soundtrack currently trending on TikTok, with lyrics that read, “If you kill your husband, you no go suffer. Husband is useless, yeye man must die. K!ll your husband, make your life better…”

She posted the clip with the caption, “Not me planning to make a video that will piss off my oga at the top, only for him to be the main character.

“How will I settle this one now? Me, I sha post my thing #tiktoktrend.”

As expected, reactions poured in. Some praised Daniels for being “Real” and “unapologetically Gen Z,” while others accused her of immaturity and disrespect, branding the video a “National embarrassment.”

One Instagram user wrote: “So disrespectful! This is a whole Senator!”

But not all comments were critical. An Instagram user, myhairven, defended her, saying, “Her husband, her page, her choice.” While morgan.jj101 quipped: “Billionaire wife post, poor man’s wife is advising her.”

Senior colleague, Femi Branch, also weighed in, writing, “Did you not see Uncle Ned here in the comment section? Who are you to determine how a husband and wife catch their cruise?!”

Some fans noted that Nwoko seemed aware of the video before it was posted, with one commenter insisting, “He saw the video recording and still brought it out. I didn’t even see anything, so everyone should rest.”

Regina, however, did not let the backlash slide. In a follow-up video, lying on her bed in the same white outfit but now wearing make-up, she fired back at her critics.

“In the comment section, she wrote boldly, “Please, your talks shouldn’t make my odogwu think about anything. You will not stop my alert this Monday morning from my sweet man.”