Fans React As Pere Opens Up On Relationhip With Mercy Eke

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Pere Egbi has finally opened up on his relationship with fellow colleague, Mercy Eke weeks after the conclusion of the reality TV show.

Taking to his verified X page on Wednesday, the actor turn Reality TV star said he is neither dating nor in an intimate relationship with Mercy Eke.

He made this revelation amid speculation that he and Mercy are in a romantic connection, as they have openly expressed affection for each other in the Big Brother house and during media interviews outside the house.

New Telegraph recalls that the duo had also confirmed they were dating in their post All Stars show interview, some weeks back, after they came out of the just concluded reality show on October 7, 2023.

However, despite receiving gifts from fans, ‘shippers’ supporting their relationship, Pere clarified on Wednesday, November 29, via his X page that he and Mercy Eke are not dating.

He said, “Dear shippers while I appreciate your efforts and care from inception, I would love to be clear on one thing I am not dating Mercy Eke. So please cease with the flowers mentioning her name. This is as concise as I can be.”

This came as a shock to many, most especially his fans (shippers), and well-wishers who trooped to his comment section to express their reactions.

@SweetAvril2: “Very well noted Pere. However, we knew from Day 1, that there was no ship, in any form, shape or size, lol. All most of us did was CRUISE and use your content for DELULU, because why not? DELULU is the SOLULU they say. It was all for our entertainment and while the episodes have come to an end as expected. WE MOVE. Soldier go, Soldier come BARRACKS REMAIN.”

@olakennyd: “I understand. When you get what you want you remember no dating. It’s a men’s thing.”

@ShanelSm11: “On behalf of mercenaries worldwide pere we say thank you for leaving our mercy for us.”

@Brightbhoy: “Make God no allow dem disgrace your fave outside oooo. cus see the disclaimer wey general Pere use take distance himself for Mercy.”

@NdukaIbekwe: “Speculations and rumours of these were ongoing, we the shippers, expected a permanent site in the relationship, however, we go manage sha, and we also appreciate una.”

@NdukaIbekwe: “This is as concise as I can remember it won’t be concise because it will be news for more than a month trending all over the place.”

