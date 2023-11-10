Fans React As Nengi Returns To School In UK

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, better known as Nengi has garnered reactions from her fans on social media as she returns to school in the United Kingdom (UK).

Nengi via her official Instagram page, shared a photo of herself from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), in which she captioned her post with, “Life at LSE.”

The “Lockdown” Season reality TV star shared the good news to the delight of her fans and followers.

Reacting to her post, her fans expressed their excitement and congratulations in the comments, celebrating her significant step.

Mariben wrote, “I am so proud of you Nengi, keep soaring higher and higher, God will always win. May the Lord continue to grant you His Grace, Wisdom, and Understanding. Love you, Sis”.

preciousofamida said: “A classy girl to the bone Bettering herself & minding her business.”

tshepomohonoe opined: “One thing about my fav is that she’s very smart and has sense Go make us proud.”

ellydarl stated: “Every day you de burst my head Proud of you Nengi ❤️.”

ugochi688 wrote: “My Baby Kept Her Promise. Greater You Ahead. Keep Soaring ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

my cutie stated: “If ‘mind ya business ‘ was human. Nengi just doing her thing without drama.”