Fans React As Ghanaian Artist, Black Sherif Arrested

Popular Ghanaian hip pop artist, Black Sherif has been reportedly arrested at Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

This was made known by a popular Ghanaian Instagram vlogger, GHHyper who took to his social media page to break the news of the alleged arrest of Black Sherif.

According to the vlogger, “Black Sherif was picked up by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Kotoka International Airport.

However, the news of his arrest has caught much attention and attracted diverse reactions from fans and loved ones.

Many has taken to their social media platforms to react on his arrest, including fans speculating that Black Sherif’s arrest might be a stunt he is using to promote his upcoming track and other projects.

However, the cause of his arrest is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filling this report.