May 26, 2023
Fans React As Frederick Leonard Like Judy Austin Video

Famous Nollywood actor and producer, Frederick Leonard has come under attack for reacting to a video clip of Judy Austin leading a prayer session on set.

Recall that Judy Austin had a few days ago revealed she was working on a new movie which would feature veterans Nollywood stars, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ebele Okaro, her hubby Yul Edochie and best friend Sarah Martins, among others.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared a video of a behind-the-scenes clip of herself leading prayers and praise sessions, and other fun moments on set.

Taking to her page, Leonard liked the post which Ieft fans tagging his wife, Peggy Ovire, in Judy Austin’s comment section.

They advised her to caution her hubby, to tell him to disassociate himself from Yul Edochie’s marital saga.

