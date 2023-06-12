Fans React As Davido List Next 5 Big Nigerian Artists

Afrobeats sensational singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has sparked controversies after listing the Next 5 Big Artists in the Nigerian music industry.

Davido who spoke in a recent interview with Omega, snubbed some supposed names when asked to name the next big five artists from Nigeria.

Speaking on the show, the 30-year-old ‘Am Unavailable’ crooner lists the likes of Rema, Buju, Ayra Starr, Victony, and Asake as the top five artists to be the next rated in the music industry,

Davido, however, omitted Fireboy DML, Tems, and Omah Lay from his list, which didn’t sit well with fans and followers on social media.

He acknowledged that the future of Afrobeats is looking promising going forward and that the next big 5 are going far in the industry.

He said, “I would say like the next big five. I would say Rema; he got the ‘Calm Down’ record, Buju (BNXN), Ayra Starr…I would say Victony. No, no, me I no want jones o. Okay, let’s do it like this.

“It’s Rema, Buju, Asake; between him and Rema, I would say they are at the top…Ayra Starr and Ruger. The future of afrobeat, I would say it’s crazy,”

Following his comment, fans have taken to their social media handles to express their discontent as they criticize Davido for snubbing Fireboy, Tems, and Omah Lay in his selection.

Here are reactions trailing the Next Big 5 Artists listed by Davido

gidi_skillzie opined: “Many of you might argue he didn’t mention FireBoy, asides from the fact that he can’t remember everyone at that moment, FireBoy already got the PERU to smash hit and performed at the BET stage as at the time of this interview so he isn’t that new to the USA.”

omot09319355 wrote: “Can’t he do interviews without ever having to mention people’s names”

Lost_DWTBF said: “Why can’t this man stop calling names and be diplomatic for once???”

Victor81224 penned: “Una dey shout Tems, Tems is overrated ayra starr better pass her I dey always talk am.”

lifeofOliver_ stated: “No Omah Lay, no Fireboy, Asake, Ruger won’t be there another 5 years from now,.the competition would squeeze them out.”

TheSilvapr noted: “Y’all asking Fireboy, Omah Lay, Seyi vibes, etc, he literally can’t mention everybody, plus at that moment, he’s definitely going to forget everybody tbh. But it is what it is.”

MaqOlaoluwa1 tweeted: “Fireboy is a vulcanizer Abi? Too much talk.”

