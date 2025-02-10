Fans React As Chika Ike Rolls Out Baby Bump Photos

Share

Nollywood actress and TV host, Chika Ike, has sparked excitement among fans and industry colleagues with her baby bump photos.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share a series of adorable baby bump photos, giving a glimpse into her life lately.

In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a black outfit, with her baby bump prominently displayed as she lovingly cradles it.

READ ALSO:

However, the actress didn’t go into details about her expected arrival, captioning the photos with a simple phrase, “Life lately❤️”.

Fans have however anticipated the baby’s arrival, with many hinting that the baby would be a boy.

Share

Please follow and like us: