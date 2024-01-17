Fans Raise Concern Over Omah Lay Recent Post

Some fans of the Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Omah Lay, have raised concerns after the singer posted a recent disturbing tweet on his X page.

Taking to his social media page, the singer made his current emotional state known to his followers.

According to Omah Lay, he doesn’t feel anything anymore.

This has however caused worry among his fans as they ask over his welfare.

He said, “I don’t feel nothing no more”

Check out some reactions;

@chii_ogbu said: “I don’t know what this means but I hope you’re fine. You’re talented, young, loved and barely scratched the surface of your potential. Be well ❤️”

@Dandy__x remarked: “You don’t feel nothing ke??! Abeg feels sad oo. Feel sad and put it in a song ”

@KinqKudos wrote: “This boy needs help, who knows his parents please?”

datguyfawwaz penned: “The fact that some of you are not feeling any concern for him is alarming and just mentioning the quality of music his sadness gives you people..”

@UnkleAyo remarked: “While this is an indication that timeless music is on its way, I really hope you’re doing okay.

I really hope your soul finds peace, Stanley.”

See post below;