FIFA’s decision to appoint a team of South African referees for Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup playoff match against Gabon has stirred controversy, with many fans and officials questioning the impartiality of the move.

In an official correspondence dated Monday, November 3, 2025, FIFA confirmed that Tom Abongile would officiate the match as the centre referee, supported by fellow South Africans Zakhele Siwela as assistant referee and Akhona Makalima, who will be in charge of VAR operations.

The referee assessor assigned to the fixture, scheduled for Thursday, November 13, at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, will come from the Benin Republic.

A senior official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) expressed disappointment over the appointments, describing them as “surprising” given the often-tense footballing relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

Speaking to journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, the official questioned FIFA’s judgment, citing past instances of hostility from South African authorities toward Nigeria’s national team.

The news has sparked widespread debate on social media, where fans and analysts have called for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to review the decision.

Prominent sports commentator @PoojaMedia posted on X, arguing that South African officials should have been excluded from officiating a match involving Nigeria. He referenced comments made by a South African minister who allegedly stated that he did not wish to see Nigeria qualify for the World Cup, suggesting this could compromise the perception of fairness.

“This appointment undermines confidence in the neutrality of officiating,” the media personality wrote, urging the NFF to lodge a formal protest.

The Super Eagles advanced to the playoff round after edging Benin Republic in October, thanks to a 4-nil thrashing of Benin Republic in Uyo. The upcoming tie against Gabon will determine who advances to face either DR Congo or Cameroon in the final round of World Cup qualification.

FIFA’s Referees Committee, which handles match official appointments, maintains that selections are based on experience and performance. South African referees, including Abongile and Siwela, are among Africa’s most seasoned, having regularly officiated in CAF Champions League and AFCON tournaments.