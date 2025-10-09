The fans of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have taken to their social media pages to pour emotional tributes in celebration of what would have been Eddie Guerrero’s 58th birthday.

Taking to their respective pages on Thursday, October 9, WWE fans use hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayGuerrero and #RememberingGuerrero58 in celebration of the late icon.

As fans, friends and admirers shared photos, performance clips, and heartfelt messages in remembrance of the star, many described him as a “once-in-a-generation talent” whose influence continues to shape music and culture today.

Collaborators and family members also joined in the celebration. Several of them shared images and clips from Guerrero’s early career, offering fans a glimpse of the man behind the legend.

READ ALSO:

One fan wrote, “He’s the one I miss the most, Viva la Roza, Viva Eddie” Another shared a touching video montage featuring rare footage of the late wrestler, drawing thousands of likes and comments within hours.

Guerrero, who passed away at 38 in 2005, remains a revered figure in the WWE universe. Known for his dynamic performances, artistry, and deep connection to fans.

Popular for his lie, cheat, steal persona, he was one of the performers who helped the WWE translate into a contemporary entertainment platform.

Beyond his artistry, fans also remembered Guerrero’s humanitarian efforts, from mentoring young wrestlers to supporting other professional wrestlers. Many online tributes included renewed calls to continue his charitable work, keeping his spirit alive through acts of kindness and creativity.

Across social media, fans shared bittersweet reflections, blending nostalgia with gratitude. One message read, “He may be gone, but Eddie will always live on in our hearts.”

Another wrote, “Each year, this day reminds us that true legends never die, they live forever through their art.”

Born Eduardo “Eddie” Guerrero on October 9, 1967, the late Mexican-American wrestling icon rose to global fame as one of WWE’s most charismatic and technically gifted performers.

Known for his “Lie, Cheat, and Steal” persona and his infectious charisma, Guerrero captured multiple championships and became a fan favourite around the world before his untimely passing in 2005. Nearly two decades later, his legacy as one of professional wrestling’s greatest and most beloved figures continues to live on.