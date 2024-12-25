According to him, fans had called him C Ronaldo because they consider him to be the greatest of all time in the Nollywood industry.

Yul Edochie appreciated his fans for the new title and compliments, noting that he is honoured.

He said: “I just heard the viewers have given me a new name after watching the movie THE MESSIAH. They now call me the C Ronaldo of Nollywood. Means Nollywood greatest.

Thank you to you all. I’m honoured. Well deserved.”

Reaction trailing this posts;

mhiz_ade_ebun asked: “Where? I no see anything like that oh I, Abi na another IG I dey use?”

oliver_natukunda stated: “Two comments and from that you i, assume to be that legend ?”

braimahfatimahsuleman said: “Well deserved”

ch.ichi8524 said: “I heard there is a federal medical psychiatric home in Enugu.. please you need to be checked, this is acute depression, makachi”,

fred_cosmas_01 wrote: “BEST IN THE GAME”

myprincess_jojo said: “I saw the movie today on YouTube it was actually interesting”

mimi_ukpa noted: “Mumu just tell your mumu fans to start calling you that”

_fichie_chris said: “You’re a legend no worry, no one can take that away from you. Keep living Odogwu.”

