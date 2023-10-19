Fans Jubilates As Soma, Angel Follow Each Other Back On IG

The fans of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars Season, Angel and Soma jubilate with joy as they follow each other back on Instagram.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in the early hours of Thursday, October 19, Soma and Angel unfollowed each other on Instagram, minutes after Angel sparked pregnancy rumours, creating the impression that they had fallen out.

Following the development, the fans of the duo took to social media to debate on why they had unfollowed each other.

However, hours after unfollowing each other, the two reality stars have followed each other back, as their fans jubilate with joy.

See reactions:

siiversnades_and_accessories wrote: “Dey are busy playing with our heads”

iamkhosi.nm said: “It’s a prank”

suzie_dlove wrote: “May Angel and Soma continue to give you all chest pain and sleepless nights”

suzie_dlove said: “My babies know how to get into people and make the fool out of them. See them crying”

marthalyn_favour_kardoe said: “May my people continue to run y’all mad”

adaalo42 wrote: “So haters can rest angel this angel that make una leave my girl alone”

