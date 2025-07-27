Fans Hail Made Kuti’s 13-track Album

Made Kuti, the Nigerian singer, has released his highly anticipated second studio album, ‘Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From’.

The 13-track project, which dropped on Friday across all streaming platforms, showcases the Afrobeat heir’s signature blend of conscious lyricism, rich instrumentation, and infectious rhythms.

As the grandson of the late legendary Fela Kuti and son of Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti, Made carries forward the family’s musical legacy with a fresh, modern twist.

The twist, is what fans are excited about the new album, saying he did his home work to deliver a unique piece.

Taking to Instagram to announce the album’s release, Made described the project as a “very beautiful, rich, intense, and danceable” body of work.

“My very beautiful, rich, intense and danceable sophomore album is going to be released,” he wrote.

“Please go and stream it and have a wonderful time with this very conscious and stylishly new music.”

The album features tracks like ‘Find My Way,’ ‘Pray,’ ‘Won Na Pa,’ ‘Life As We Know It,’ ‘Our Own,’ ‘Wait And See,’ and ‘You Can’t Hide’.

Other standout songs include ‘Oya,’ ‘Take It All In Before The Night Goes Out,’ ‘I Won’t Run Away,’ ‘My Voice,’ ‘After The Tears Flow,’ and ‘Story,’ which boasts a special collaboration with his father.

Prior to the full release, Made had teased fans with three singles: ‘I Won’t Run Away,’ ‘Life As We Know It,’ and ‘You Can’t Hide’.

The singer is also set to hold the album’s listening party on July 27, at the Afrikan Shrine.

Born into a lineage of Afrobeat royalty, Made began his musical journey early, mastering the bass and saxophone while performing with his father’s band Positive Force.

In 2021, he released his debut album ‘Forward’. ‘Legacy+’, his collaborative album with Femi, earned a nomination for Best Global Music Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.